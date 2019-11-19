Image caption The two-day event runs from 11:00 to 23:00 on the Saturday and Sunday with 10 to 12 live bands a day

One of Bristol's biggest music festivals is to move to a new location from 2021 which will see its capacity almost double.

Love Saves The Day has been running in Eastville Park since 2015 and attracts some 23,000 visitors.

The two-day event will run from 11:00 to 23:00 on the Saturday and Sunday with up to 12 live bands a day.

Lily Allen, Stormzy, Fatboy Slim, Dizzee Rascal and Four Tet have played the festival previously.

The 2020 festival will take place at Eastville Park for the last time on 23 and 24 May next year.

The organisers have applied to hold festivals at Ashton Court during the late May bank holiday in 2021, 2022 and 2023 for up to 40,000 people.