Image caption The school said it does not promote any political party, in accordance with the 1986 Local Authority Act

The Conservative candidate for Filton and Bradley Stoke has been told to remove a photograph of an infant school on his election material.

Christ Church C of E Infant School said it had "not given permission to be included" on a leaflet distributed by Jack Lopresti.

The school said we "cannot and do not affiliate or promote any political party".

BBC News has contacted Mr Lopresti for a response.