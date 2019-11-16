Drivers go wrong way on M5 to avoid accident queue
- 16 November 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
Drivers have been warned not to break the law by going the wrong way on the M5 to avoid long queues.
Highways England said it had seen "traffic driving the wrong way into Avonmouth" following an accident northbound between J18 and J17 earlier.
It said in a tweet: "This is illegal. You are putting yourselves, our roadworkers and other road users at great risk."
Traffic that was being held has now been released, a spokesperson said.