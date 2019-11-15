Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police Image caption A large amount of cash was seized by police during the operation

Thirty-five people involved in the supply of class A drugs in Bristol, including crack cocaine and heroin, have been sentenced.

It follows a police crackdown between February and July in the city.

Of those sentenced, 15 men and two women were jailed for between four months and five years and 219 days at Bristol Crown Court.

Avon and Somerset Police said the sentences sent a "clear message" that drug dealing would not be tolerated.

Ch Insp Paul Wigginton said: "This is a really great set of results and removes a significant number of individuals responsible for the supply of illegal drugs off the streets of east Bristol.

"Drug dealing is a blight on the community and we take the supply of illegal drugs extremely seriously."