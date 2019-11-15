Image copyright Ashton Gate Image caption The Killers will be supported by the Manic Street Preachers

The headline act for the next major concert at Bristol's Ashton Gate stadium has been announced.

Last year Take That, Muse, The Spice Girls and Rod Stewart played at the stadium in the first big series of music events since it was redeveloped.

Indie rock band The Killers has now been announced as the headline act for a concert on 9 June next year.

The stadium, home to Bristol City and Bristol Bears rugby team, underwent a £45m revamp between 2014 and 2016.

The Killers will be supported by the Manic Street Preachers when they play Bristol as part of their Imploding The Mirage tour.

'Renowned act'

Mark Kelly, managing director of Ashton Gate stadium, said: "I am delighted that we have secured such a renowned act to perform here for the first time in Bristol.

"The Killers are one of the most iconic rock bands of the 21st Century.

"Following a successful concert series last summer, it was important to select the right act for Ashton Gate.

"We are home to Bristol City and Bristol Bears and any event that we put on here has to align with their playing schedules.

"We've worked closely with Bristol Bears to ensure that this event won't have any impact on the playing surface should the rugby club achieve a home semi-final in the Gallagher Premiership."

With Bristol still waiting for its own indoor arena after two attempts to build one near Temple Meads Station, the stadium concerts have proved an alternative way of bringing big acts to the city.

There are plans to extend the development in and around Ashton Gate to include a new £100m sports and convention centre.