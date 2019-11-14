Image copyright Bristol City Council Image caption Tributes were paid to Councillor Mike Langley during a full council meeting

A street will be named after a councillor described as a "working-class hero".

Mike Langley, who represented Labour in Brislington East, died last month.

Councillors from all parties spoke fondly of the family man, passionate Bristol Rovers fan and trade unionist before observing a minute's silence.

Elected mayor Marvin Rees said Mr Langley, who was "ferocious about his politics and beliefs", will have a street in Brislington named after him.

He said he also intended to make the retired bus driver an honorary alderman before next May.

Mr Rees said the memory of Mr Langley, who died after having cancer, would "live on with us for years".

Brislington West Labour councillor Harriet Bradley said: "He was a socialist, a rebel, a trade unionist.

"Mike was totally principled, totally honest and as true as steel. Mike was a true working-class hero."

'Deeply-principled man'

Conservative councillor Peter Abraham said: "First of all, I shall just miss him, he was the most loyal person I knew.

"Our last conversation was about his daughter and how well she was doing well in her job and what it meant to him."

Green councillor Fi Hance said: "Mr Langley was also a very deeply-principled man.

"He was devoted to his party, he was a socialist down to his very toes.

And Lib Dem and fellow Brislington East ward councillor Tony Carey, said "We are all stunned by the loss of our colleague and friend", adding a tree would be planted in the ward in his honour.

The council previously named Ron Stone Road in Speedwell after a long-serving Labour councillor who died in 2015.