Image caption The student was studying business and management

A final-year student at Bath Spa University has died after contracting suspected meningitis.

The business and management student, who has not been named, was admitted to hospital at the weekend and passed away suddenly, the university said.

In an email to students, Vice-Chancellor Prof Sue Rigby said she was not aware of any other probable cases.

She added that the student's flatmates and people who had been in recent close contact have been informed.

In the email, which has been seen by the BBC, Prof Rigby said the university was in touch with the student's family and friends and was "supporting them in any way we can at this difficult and tragic time".

"We will let you know if meningitis is confirmed in this case as soon as this information is available," she said.

The university urged any student with concerns about their health to contact their GP or the university's medical service, which would be able to give advice including available vaccinations.

Public Health England (PHE) has been contacted for comment.