Image caption Ringo Starr played Scalextric with the caretaker's son when The Beatles played Bristol's Colston Hall

A story involving Ringo Starr is among archives from a Bristol concert venue that are being shared with the public.

The Beatles drummer played Scalextric with the son of the caretaker at Colston Hall when the band played the venue in their heyday.

That story is among hundreds of audio files which are being made available by the venue as it undergoes a £50m upgrade.

Bob Lloyd, now 69, said: "He asked me if I fancied having a race with him.

"I can't tell you who won," he added.

The stories will be made available in a display at the venue which opens on 22 November.

They have been compiled by local historian Tot Foster and feature in the A Place for Everyone exhibition.

Image copyright Colston Hall Image caption Stories from the history of Bristol's Colston Hall are forming a new exhibition

Other stories include house manager Daniel Wood being asked to look after badgers for a visitor in 2001.

He said: "We had a classical concert and I had a call to ask if could I help this particular patron."