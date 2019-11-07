Image copyright Bristol Libraries Image caption The children's book The Cherrys and the Double Arrow was left in a drop-box outside Henleaze Library

An overdue library book has been returned 42 years after it was taken out, with a £10 note to cover the fine.

The children's book The Cherrys and the Double Arrow by Will Scott should have been returned to Henleaze Library in Bristol by 5 January 1977.

It was left in a drop-box with a "sweet note" saying it had been found in the anonymous borrower's garage and the library "should have it back".

Library manager Hayley Cantle said it "won't put it back into circulation".

The hardback book, published in 1957, has a date stamp inside which shows it was due back at the library in Northumbria Drive in January 1977.

Ms Cantle said: "It's in kind of a doubtful condition, discoloured and not that good.

"We're thinking about what to do with it."