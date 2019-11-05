Image caption Callum Warren was working as a researcher for Kingswood Conservative MP Chris Skidmore at the time

An MP's aide has been cleared of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old female parliamentary staffer.

Callum Warren was accused of four charges said to have happened in 2017.

A jury at Southwark Crown Court heard he was working as a researcher for Kingswood Conservative MP Chris Skidmore at the time.

Mr Warren, 27, of Lilliput Court, Chipping Sodbury, was found not guilty of three counts of sexual assault and one of assault by penetration.

Prosecutors had alleged he assaulted the woman in a toilet in Westminster, and tried to kiss her after the Conservative Party's election win in June 2017.

He was also accused of forcing her against a door to kiss her, before shoving her into a chair and trying to grope her, in Mr Skidmore's office.

Mr Warren told the court the first two incidents never happened, and the third only involved kissing and that the complainant consented.

He said the pair had previously had sex in the office after another night of drinking in the parliamentary bars, and said he had "no doubt at all" that she consented.