Image caption The event was inspired by the Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico and All Souls Day traditions in Europe

Hundreds of people have gathered at a Bristol churchyard creating a sea of candles and flowers in memory of loved ones.

Light the Night, at St Paul's Church in Southville, was partly inspired by Day of the Dead celebrations in Mexico.

Organiser George Grace said he wanted to re-create "a beautiful and peaceful atmosphere while honouring tradition and those who have passed".

The event on Saturday was open to people of "all faiths and none".

Image caption Thousands of candles were lit in the churchyard

Canon Nick Hay, priest-in-charge of St Paul's Church, said: "I think rituals are really important to people but we don't have many rituals about death in the UK.

"We've hidden death away, shoved it in the corner.

"This is something that people can access in a very easy way to maybe give thanks or remember and there's not many spaces in our culture to do that."