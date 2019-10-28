Image copyright Avon and somerset police Image caption The fire completely destroyed the Premier Inn at Cribbs Causeway

Fire investigators have been unable to determine the cause of a blaze that destroyed a hotel.

Part of the Premier Inn fell on to the A4018 Cribbs Causeway, near Bristol, as the fire took hold on 17 July.

Extensive damage and subsequent demolition works meant it could not "accurately determine the origin and cause of ignition", an Avon Fire & Rescue Service spokesman said.

The investigation has been closed, with the cause recorded as unknown.

Image caption Drivers were warned to be aware of smoke affecting their journey along the nearby M5

A partial collapse of the hotel led to the dual carriageway alongside it being closed, and smoke billowing towards the M5 prompted warnings for drivers.

Nearby residents were also told to keep doors and windows shut.

All guests were evacuated safely and fire crews worked for almost 48 hours to extinguish the fire completely.

At the time, the hotel owners vowed to rebuild the hotel.