Bristol murder arrest after Hartcliffe 'overdose' death
- 27 October 2019
A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a suspected overdose death.
Paramedics called police to Bishport Avenue in Hartcliffe, Bristol, just before 16:00 BST on Saturday.
Despite the efforts of the ambulance crew, the man was declared dead at the scene. Officers have since cordoned off a property while their inquiries continue.
A suspect in his 40s remains in custody, Avon and Somerset Police said.