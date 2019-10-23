Image copyright Google Image caption The firm made more than 300 people redundant

Staff who lost their jobs at a truck hire firm that went into administration have been awarded compensation at an employment tribunal.

A total of 311 people were made redundant from Bristol-based Gulliver's Truck Hire in December 2018 after efforts to turn it around had failed.

Lawyers argued Gulliver's breached employment law by not giving sufficient warning of the closures or consulting.

Judge Hoey awarded compensation at a maximum of £525 per week for 90 days.

The decision affecting all claimants was made at the employment tribunal in Manchester on Tuesday.

No-one from Gulliver's Truck Hire attended the hearing.

As the company is in administration the maximum payable is eight weeks with deductions for national insurance and any benefits claimed over the eight week period.

Each claimant will receive a slightly different amount depending on their individual circumstances.