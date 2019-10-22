Image copyright University of Bristol Image caption The tallest block will be between 16 and 21 storeys high

Three tower blocks of flats for students labelled "ugly", "monolithic" and "like Lego" are to be built in Bristol after plans were approved.

The buildings will form part of the University of Bristol's proposals for a new £300m campus near Temple Meads station.

They will include a gym, roof garden, picnic area and riverside walkway.

Barra Mac Ruariri, from the university, said the design was "sensitive to the history" of the area.

He added it also put student experience and wellbeing at its heart.

The proposed student flats as viewed from Avon Street

Labour-run Bristol City Council approved the plans despite opposition from some councillors.

Lib Dem councillor Mark Wright said he found the development "ugly."

"I don't want this to be the scene that people see when they first come to Bristol," he added.

Green Party councillor Stephen Clarke said the "Lego design" of the buildings was "boring".

"They just look like rectangular, boxy, monolithic office blocks you could get anywhere," added Labour councillor Mike Davies.

The tower blocks, for 953 students, will go on the site of a demolished Royal Mail sorting office.

The University of Bristol's Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus could eventually house 3,000 students, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

"This decision represents an important stage in the evolution of our plans to develop a world-leading innovation campus in the heart of the city of Bristol," the university said.

"The student accommodation buildings will regenerate a long-dormant central area of the city by creating a welcoming campus in Temple Quarter to benefit the whole city."