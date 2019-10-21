Image copyright Ondamezquitatv Image caption Spanish media reported the boy fell from a window in an apartment block

A teenager who goes to school in Bath has died while on a school exchange trip in Spain.

Local media in Cordoba reported that a 15-year-old boy fell from a window in an apartment block on Saturday.

The boy was in a group of year 11 pupils from Beechen Cliff and Hayesfield schools.

In a statement, the Midsomer Norton Schools Partnership confirmed a "tragic incident has occurred during a school exchange visit".

Beechen Cliff School has held assemblies following the "tragic incident"

Alan Williams, chief executive of the partnership, said : "At this point we do not have any further details and we are working closely with the LA and other authorities."

A letter sent to parents of children at Beechen Cliff and seen by the BBC said bereavement counsellors were at the school and "will be available for a long as they are required".

Assemblies "about the tragic incident" have been held.

"Our thoughts, of course, are with the family and friends of our pupil," the letter from Andrew Davies, the Headmaster said.