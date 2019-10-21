Image copyright Avon Fire & Rescue Service Image caption The fire broke out at Bristol's former Strachan and Henshaw building

The owner of an office block which caught fire in Bristol has been charged with breaching fire safety regulations.

At least 40 firefighters tackled the blaze at the former Strachan and Henshaw building on Foundry Lane in Speedwell, Bristol, on 31 December.

Wayne Braund, 51, of Fieldgrove Lane, Bitton, near Bristol, faces seven charges in a case brought by Avon Fire and Rescue Service.

Mr Braund is due to appear before Bristol Crown Court on 8 November.

He is charged with seven counts of failing to comply with a requirement/prohibition where failure risks death/serious injury in case of fire.