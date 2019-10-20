Bristol

Bristol stabbing: Man, 18, being treated in hospital

  • 20 October 2019
Morley Street, Bristol
Image caption The attack happened in the Morley Street area of Barton Hill

An 18-year-old man is being treated in hospital after being stabbed in Bristol.

The attack happened in the Morley Street area of Barton Hill between 23:10 BST and 23:20 on Saturday

The teenager was taken to hospital for treatment where he remains in a stable condition, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to contact them.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites