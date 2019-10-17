Woman charged with human trafficking offences

A woman has been charged by police investigating the human trafficking and exploitation of dozens of Slovak migrants.

Joanna Gomulska, 44, from Lockleaze in Bristol, has been charged with 21 offences relating to human trafficking for the purpose of labour exploitation.

She is also charged with one count of money laundering and one of possessing articles to be used in fraud.

Ms Gomulska is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 31 October.