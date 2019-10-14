Image copyright Maria Bell Image caption The notebook was stolen from Claire Thompson's car outside her home

An "invaluable" book containing three months of notes for chef and food writer Claire Thompson's new book has been stolen from her car.

The bronze leather A5 book was taken from the vehicle on North Road, Bristol, on Sunday with her handbag.

Since publishing her first book, The Five O'Clock Apron, Ms Thompson said she always had "a notebook on the go".

In a Tweet, she asked people in the Bishopston and Montpellier areas to keep an eye out for it.

The theft has been reported to Avon and Somerset Police.

Photo shoot

The new book follows the chef through the seasons and is the "biggest she has written yet", she said.

The notebook was taken at 16:00 BST and has the author's name and telephone number in the front.

"It's got all my thoughts and notes and it was going to be used in a photo shoot tomorrow covering autumn," she said.

Ms Thompson said her bank card had been used soon after the theft and despite going out to look for her notebook and handbag she had not found either.