Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Stuart Taylor was part of Bristol Rovers' promotion-winning side of 1973-74

Former Bristol Rovers defender Stuart Taylor, who holds the record for the most appearances for the club, has died aged 72,

The 6ft 5in centre-half made 546 appearances for Rovers between 1965 and 1980, scoring 28 goals.

He spent his entire professional career with the club and later went on to have a spell as player-manager of non-league side Bath City.

Bristol-born Taylor had been suffering from dementia.

Bristol Rovers tweeted the club was "saddened" to learn of his death, and "would like to extend our condolences to Stuart's friends and family at this sad time".

Taylor was part of Rovers' Third Division promotion-winning side of 1973-74.