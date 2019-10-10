A man has been charged by police investigating the human trafficking and exploitation of dozens of Slovak migrants.

Slovakian national Maros Tancos, 43, of Fishponds, Bristol, was arrested on Tuesday.

He faces 12 charges under the Modern Slavery Act 2015, six of holding someone in servitude and six of subjecting someone to forced or compulsory labour.

He is due before magistrates later.

A 44-year-old Polish woman who was also arrested on Tuesday has been released on bail.

It follows a two-year investigation by the National Crime Agency (NCA).