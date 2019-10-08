Image copyright Google Image caption The crash happened on the A417 near Cirencester

A car driver has died in a crash with a lorry, which has closed a main road.

The crash happened on the A417, at the junction with Burford Road at Harebush services, in Gloucestershire, at around 10:00 BST.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the lorry was uninjured.

The southbound carriageway is closed from the Daglingworth quarry junction as investigation work is carried out, but the northbound carriageway is open.

Highways England said it was likely the road would remain shut until about 17:00.