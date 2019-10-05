Image copyright Arc Global Image caption Arc Bristol would be built in Millennium Square by the harbourside

Plans have been unveiled to install a £13.5m glass observation cabin in the centre of Bristol.

Arc Bristol would stand 69m (226ft) tall and be built in Millennium Square by the harbourside.

Suspended between two masts, the cabin would lift up to 42 passengers above the city offering 360-degree views.

Arc Bristol is holding a public consultation and exhibition of its proposals, before submitting a planning application to Bristol City Council.

'Totally unique'

Destination Bristol chief executive John Hirst said: "Bristolians are rightly proud of their beautiful city with its remarkable engineering history. Visitors come from all over the world to see Bristol and its many attractions.

"Arc will bring a new iconic landmark, something totally unique and a global first. This is great news for Bristol; it will really put our city in the international spotlight once again."

Arc Bristol project manager Alice Ellis said: "Bristol has a unique maritime and engineering legacy. Arc will tell that story in a new and really exciting way which showcases Bristol's unique history and reputation for innovation."

Arc Bristol said funding had been secured entirely from private investment and the cabin would be fully solar-powered.

The proposals will be on display at We The Curious in Millennium Square on Wednesday.

If planning permission is granted, it is hoped Arc will open in spring 2022.