The court heard Michael Rice died instantly in the crash in Hartcliffe, Bristol

A teenager murdered a man who was riding a stolen motorbike by dragging a bicycle into the road in front of him, a court has been told.

Michael Rice, 20, died instantly in the crash in Bristol in April when he braked and went over the handlebars, hitting a parked van.

Bristol Crown Court heard the pair were from rival groups of young men.

The 16-year-old, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder and an alternative charge of manslaughter.

He also denies causing danger to road users by placing a bicycle on a road.

Adam Vaitilingam QC, prosecuting, told the court Mr Rice had not been wearing a helmet, and was travelling at about 55mph when he hit the bicycle, near to the Fulford Arms pub, in Fulford Road, Hartcliffe.

He lost control, went over the handlebars, hit the van, and was killed instantly, he added.

The crash happened in Fulford Road on 5 April

The court was told the defendant, who was 15 at the time of the crash, dragged a yellow rental bike, known as a YoBike, into the road.

The jury heard the motorbike had been stolen, and Mr Rice was riding it "at considerable speed" and in a "provocative way".

Mr Vaitilingam said there was "clearly no love lost" between the two groups of young men from Knowle West and Hartcliffe.

The court heard Mr Rice behaved in a "deliberately aggravating way" by riding through Hartcliffe and deliberately revving the engine.

A group of young people, including the defendant, gathered and they discussed putting objects in the road, the jury heard.

The trial, which is expected to last about two weeks, continues.