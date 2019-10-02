Image copyright Lewis Clarke/Geograph Image caption The BRI's rejected proposals included a new shuttle bus stop and space for parking bikes

A hospital is appealing against a decision stopping it from building a multi-storey car park.

The Bristol Royal Infirmary said the 820-space car park was needed to meet demand from patients and families and its plans were acceptable from an "air quality perspective".

But the plans were rejected by Bristol City Council's planning committee in March.

The application has now been referred to the Planning Inspectorate.

A spokesman for Bristol City Council said the council had confirmed it had received the appeal and was now considering its next step.

The trust which runs the BRI summarised its position in a 33-page statement, arguing the committee's main reasons for rejecting its proposals were flawed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.

The trust says its plans did not not conflict with council planning policy, would not harm the look of the town or the living environment for neighbours, and would not have any "severe" highway effects.

Shuttle bus stop

An updated travel plan supporting its original application would allow the hospital to "further promote sustainable travel", it added.

The rejected proposals also included a new shuttle bus stop, linking the transport hub to other areas of the hospital campus, 400 spaces for staff members' bicycles and six electric vehicle charging spaces.

Buildings for more hospital services would have replaced existing car parking spaces, meaning the hospital would only have an extra 620 parking spaces overall.

A spokesperson for University Hospitals Bristol NHS Foundation Trust confirmed the appeal had been submitted and was awaiting the outcome.

A date for the hearing has not yet been set.