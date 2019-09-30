Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr Benelghazi was sectioned by AWP and days later he died from an overdose

A schizophrenic patient died from an overdose of prescribed drugs while under the care of a psychiatric unit, an inquest has heard.

Abdelslam Benelghazi, 37, had drug problems and was sectioned in September 2017 after threatening suicide. He died on 9 December 2017 from an overdose.

A pathologist told the inquest a mix of methadone, painkillers and other medications could become toxic.

His brother, Samir has said his brother Abs was failed by the AWP NHS trust.

'Heavy drug users'

Mr Benelghazi was sectioned by the Avon and Wiltshire Mental Health Partnership in November 2017.

He also had a history of drug abuse, psychosis, suicide attempts and had been sectioned in the past.

On Monday, the inquest at Flax Bourton heard that he was discharged from the Juniper unit in Weston to a homeless hostel.

A statement was read out in court from his brother, Samir.

It said: "We were worried he was not well enough to be discharged. The council had placed him in a hotel for the homeless, with heavy drug users.

"The first person he met was on crack cocaine, who said she was wanted by police. He was adamant he didn't want to be there."

Within a day of being there, Samir Benelghazi said his brother took an overdose and was re-admitted onto the ward where he passed away.

In the months leading to his death, there "were signs Abdelslam was being given too much medication", Samir told the inquest.

"At times my wife and I noticed he was over sedated. Slurred words, acting like a zombie," he said.

He asked "for the methadone regime to be reduced".

A toxicologist told the court that the level of methadone found in his blood was outside the normal range and that other psychiatric medication he was on could also combine to have a toxic effect and cause him to stop breathing.

Ahead of the inquest, his brother said: "I didn't understand why my brother was given all this medication and I would have words with the doctor and they would reduce it and he would be a little bit more back to his old self again.

"He was there on the 7th and he passed away on the 9th.

"One of the staff reported that he had his head over his food asleep, and there are no excuses.

"They failed him they could have intervened on many points but they didn't."

The inquest is expected to last two weeks.