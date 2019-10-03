Image copyright Bristol City Council Image caption Chocolate Path has been closed off to the public since December 2017

Urgent repairs to a riverside route named the Chocolate Path will cost £4m more than first thought.

The path in Bristol - named after the small square tiles resembling chocolate blocks - has been shut since December 2017 due to serious subsidence.

Bristol City Council had previously set aside £5m for repairs to the mile-long path but further investigations found the cost would be significantly higher.

The damage also threatens Cumberland Road, which runs alongside the path.

The Chocolate Path was built in 1906 and lies next to a heritage railway.

Image copyright Google Image caption Cumberland Road, which runs alongside Chocolate Path, is also at risk of subsidence

The council approved £5m towards the project in February 2018 but further tests found Cumberland Road, mainly used by walkers and cyclists, would also need to be stabilised due to a ground slip.

The cabinet approved the plan on Tuesday but the path is still likely to remain closed until 2021.