Andrew Bush was well known in Bristol for his jewellery business

A millionaire businessman shot dead by an ex-partner was unlawfully killed, a coroner has ruled.

Mayka Marica Kukucova, 29, from Slovakia, killed Andrew Bush, 48, at his mansion near Malaga, on the Costa del Sol, in April 2014.

The swimwear model was found guilty of murder by a Spanish court in May 2016 and jailed for more than 15 years.

Mr Bush's body had been interred in Spain but was returned to Bristol on the fifth anniversary of his death.

No members of his family attended the inquest as assistant coroner Dr Peter Harrowing, sitting at Avon Coroners Court, summarised evidence from Spanish legal documents which had been translated into English.

Dr Harrowing said Mr Bush and Kukucova had split up six months before his death.

Mr Bush returned from a trip to his home on 5 April 2014 with his new partner, Russian student Maria Korotaeva, to find his former girlfriend there.

Kukucova had gone to her ex-boyfriend's home to collect her things when he returned unexpectedly from a trip

He asked her to leave and told his new partner to call the police, before Kukucova shot him in the arm and twice in the head, the inquest heard.

"Because of the unpredictable nature of the attack and characteristics, Mr Bush did not have the possibility to react and defend himself and his death occurred," he added.

Dr Harrowing said he was "satisfied" his killing was unlawful.

Kukucova fled the scene and days later handed herself in to the Slovakian authorities before being extradited to Spain.

Mr Bush was well known in his home city of Bristol for his jewellery business and was previously married to former BBC radio presenter Sam Mason - mother of his daughter, Ellie