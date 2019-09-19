Image copyright Google Image caption The Three Crowns in St George closed in 2017

A plan to turn a 200-year-old pub in Bristol into flats has been recommended for approval, despite opposition.

A developer wants to convert the Three Crowns in St George, which closed in 2017, into nine flats.

Campaigners previously had the pub listed as an Asset of Community Value (ACV) in order to protect its status.

But planning officers have recommended the scheme for approval, saying the change of use is acceptable because there are six other pubs in the area.

In a report, Bristol City Council planning officers said: "The design of the proposed development would be acceptable and would provide a good environment for future occupiers, whilst preserving the locally listed heritage asset and bringing it back into active use."

The developer has altered the proposals to address concerns and pledged £40,000 for highways improvements, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported.

A three-storey extension would be built on the former car park and beer garden while the existing single-storey part of the building would be expanded.

'Completely unsuitable'

Although no parking is provided, a survey determined there was enough on-street parking for the nine new flats.

Community group Save The Three Crowns said the Blackswarth road pub "had served the community for over 200 years".

It said the proposal "will result in parking issues, neighbours being overlooked and the loss of the last community pub in the area".

The group asked the council to refuse the "completely unsuitable application" and return the pub to the community "where it truly belongs".

Bristol Civic Society said it did not object if the council was satisfied the building was no longer viable as a pub or other community use.

Bristol City Council's planning committee is due to vote on the plans on 25 September.