Image copyright Aardman Animations Image caption Sean Clarke has worked for Aardman for over 20 years

Aardman Animations, famous for making the Wallace and Gromit films, has announced the successor to its long-standing managing director.

Sean Clarke will replace David Sproxton who is standing down after 43 years.

Mr Clarke has headed the Bristol-based studio's international rights and marketing department for over a decade.

The firm, whose creations also include Shaun the Sheep and Morph, was co-founded by Mr Sproxton and creative director Peter Lord, in 1976.

Mr Clarke, who has worked for Aardman for more than 20 years, said it was "an honour and a privilege" to be appointed MD.

Mr Sproxton said he was "delighted" Mr Clarke was to replace him.

"He has a deep understanding of the creative culture at Aardman - which will ensure continuity - in addition to a very strong, clear and exciting strategy to take the company forward."

In November last year Aardman became employee owned, when a majority stake in the business was handed over to employees in a move designed to ensure it remains independent, and to "secure the creative legacy and culture of the company".