Aardman Animations, home of Wallace and Gromit, names new boss
Aardman Animations, famous for making the Wallace and Gromit films, has announced the successor to its long-standing managing director.
Sean Clarke will replace David Sproxton who is standing down after 43 years.
Mr Clarke has headed the Bristol-based studio's international rights and marketing department for over a decade.
The firm, whose creations also include Shaun the Sheep and Morph, was co-founded by Mr Sproxton and creative director Peter Lord, in 1976.
Mr Clarke, who has worked for Aardman for more than 20 years, said it was "an honour and a privilege" to be appointed MD.
Mr Sproxton said he was "delighted" Mr Clarke was to replace him.
"He has a deep understanding of the creative culture at Aardman - which will ensure continuity - in addition to a very strong, clear and exciting strategy to take the company forward."
In November last year Aardman became employee owned, when a majority stake in the business was handed over to employees in a move designed to ensure it remains independent, and to "secure the creative legacy and culture of the company".