Image copyright Cubex Image caption Residents say the proposed scheme would block light, cause traffic issues and obscure views

Plans to transform the site of Bristol's old fire station into three tower blocks are set to be approved.

The proposed £140m development at Finzels Reach includes office space, 231 new rental homes and more than 60 affordable flats.

Avon Fire and Rescue's former base at Temple Back would be demolished to make way for the scheme by developers Cubex.

Planning officers recommend the scheme for approval, despite objections from residents and council design experts.

The plans include two residential blocks - the 16-storey Millwrights Place on Counterslip, which would stand 63m (207ft) tall, and 10-storey Coopers Court on Temple Street.

A further eight-storey building with office space would be located at the junction of the two roads, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) says.

Image copyright David Betts Photography Image caption The former Avon Fire and Rescue base at Temple Back would be demolished to make way for the scheme

In a report, Bristol City Council planning officers have recommended councillors approve the plans, despite the authority receiving more than 50 objections from people living nearby.

Residents claim it would block light, cause traffic issues and obscure views.

The council's own urban design experts said they were concerned about the size and height of the development and had recommended the application be refused.

Historic England has also raised concerns about the impact of the development on the nearby Grade II-listed Generator Building and Temple Church.

Planning officers said they had made a "balanced judgement", weighing the need for housing and office space against design concerns and residents' objections.

The scheme would "bring forward high quality office development" and "secure much needed city centre affordable housing", they added.

The council's planning committee is due to vote on the plans on 25 September.