Image copyright Bonhams Image caption The artwork on the Turbozone Truck was created in 2000 before Banksy became a household name

A 17-tonne circus lorry spray painted by street artist Banksy before he was famous has failed to sell at auction.

The vehicle, entitled "the Turbozone Truck (Laugh now but one day we'll be in charge)", is thought to be the largest-ever work created by Banksy,

It had a guide price of £1m to £1.5m and had been authenticated by the artist via his studio, Pest Control.

A Bonham's spokeswoman said it was considering a number of offers which had been made after the sale.

Image copyright Bonhams Image caption The lorry spent several years travelling across Europe and South America

The artwork was first worked on in 2000 at an open-air party in Spain, years before Banksy became a household name.

"He was presented with the Volvo FL6 by Mojo, the co-founder of Turbozone International Circus, a touring company known for its extravagant pyrotechnics," the spokeswoman said.

"Banksy - then an obscure graffiti artist - started on this blank canvas during the party and continued to work on it for the following two weeks.

Image copyright Bonhams Image caption The artwork was created in 2000 at an open-air party in Spain

The lorry featuring Banksy's artwork then spent the next years travelling throughout Europe and as far away as South America as part of the transport for Turbozone's Cinderella show.

It is also featured in Banksy's book, Wall and Piece, published in 2006.