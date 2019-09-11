Image copyright Paul Turner Image caption A letter and cash were sent to a local newspaper in Bristol

A veterans group has received an apology and donation from a vandal who stole D-Day memorial plaques.

Several plaques in Bristol's Castle Park were removed on 2 September.

An anonymous letter including an apology and £205 in cash was sent to local newspaper the Western Daily Press.

Paul Turner, secretary of the Normandy Veterans group, said he "wished they had left a number" so he could thank them for owning up.

Mr Turner added he was "lost for words" when he received the letter and "taken aback" by its honesty and sincerity.

Police were called to investigate but no arrests have yet been made.

But, Mr Turner said he felt it was a "satisfactory conclusion" and wanted the police to "consider the matter closed".

The money received in the letter will go towards new plaques and an information board that will be placed next to them.

Image copyright Bristol Normandy veterans group Image caption Plaques in Bristol's Castle Park were damaged and stolen

On Facebook, several commended the actions of the vandal.

Julie Hale said: "It takes a bigger person to admit their mistakes. Sounds like they didn't realise the importance of his actions."

Jodi Bishop added: "Well I didn't expect that! Take my hat off to the person."

The Bristol Normandy Veterans group were also collecting donations and have so far raised over £1,500.

The money will go towards a Christmas dinner for the veterans.