Bristol

Teenage boy charged over Bristol newsagent stabbing

  • 8 September 2019
Bobbys newsagents Image copyright Google
Image caption The attack happened on 18 August

A teenager has been charged over the stabbing of a newsagent in Bristol.

Selthavas Murugesu, 49, was attacked at Bobby's Newsagents on Gloucester Road on Sunday, 18 August.

A 17-year-old boy handed himself in at a police station in Cardiff late on Friday night following a police appeal.

He was moved into Avon and Somerset police custody on Saturday, and charged with attempted wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place.

He remains in custody and is due to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on Monday.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites