Bristol

Cyclist killed in Easton-in-Gordano crash with car

  • 5 September 2019

A male cyclist died on a commuter road in a crash with a car.

It happened on the A369 Martcombe Road at Easton-in-Gordano on Wednesday evening.

Avon and Somerset Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at about 21:30 BST to contact the force.

The busy road, which links the M5 motorway to west Bristol, was closed in both directions while investigated was launched.

The road later reopened.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites