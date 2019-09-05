A male cyclist died on a commuter road in a crash with a car.

It happened on the A369 Martcombe Road at Easton-in-Gordano on Wednesday evening.

Avon and Somerset Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at about 21:30 BST to contact the force.

The busy road, which links the M5 motorway to west Bristol, was closed in both directions while investigated was launched.

The road later reopened.