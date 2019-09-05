Cyclist killed in Easton-in-Gordano crash with car
- 5 September 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A male cyclist died on a commuter road in a crash with a car.
It happened on the A369 Martcombe Road at Easton-in-Gordano on Wednesday evening.
Avon and Somerset Police has appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage from the area at about 21:30 BST to contact the force.
The busy road, which links the M5 motorway to west Bristol, was closed in both directions while investigated was launched.
The road later reopened.