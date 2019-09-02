Image copyright Bristol and Warmley Normandy Veterans Group Image caption Five plaques commemorating the Normandy Landings were stolen from Castle Park on Sunday

Thieves described as "mindless and disrespectful" have stolen five D-Day memorial plaques from a garden of remembrance in Bristol.

The oak and brass plaques commemorating the Normandy landings in 1944 were stolen from Castle Park on Sunday.

Paul Turner of Bristol and Warmley Normandy Veterans Group said the plaques were "to remember the 4,500 who died and they go and steal them".

Avon and Somerset Police confirmed it is investigating the theft.

Mr Turner said the plaques, which were installed on the 75th anniversary of D-Day on 6 June, were "well-received" and there had been "nothing but compliments about them".

"It's so disrespectful to the men who lost their lives on D-Day," he said. "We wanted to show them some respect and then this happened.

"It's mindless and totally lacking in any form of respect. I can't imagine what they're getting from it."

Image copyright Bristol and Warmley Normandy Veterans Group Image caption The plaques were installed on the 75th anniversary of D-Day on 6 June

Mr Turner said the plaques cost £220 to install and he hopes to plan another fundraising campaign to have them replaced.

The theft has sparked anger from supporters on social media.

Posting on Facebook, Jodi Bishop said: "I just can't get my head around anyone who would want to do this."

James Fallon called it a "disgraceful act of unwarranted vandalism".

An Avon and Somerset Police spokesman said officers are investigating the theft and will review CCTV from the area.

He asked anyone with information to contact the force.