Image copyright The Bush Consultancy/Avison Young/Urban Tranquilli Image caption The former Bell pub in Bristol is set to be demolished

An 18th Century pub looks likely to be demolished to make way for housing despite opposition.

Plans to demolish The Bell pub, and build a four-storey block of flats, are set to be approved despite protests from the Bristol Civic Society.

Urban Tranquillity Developments had originally applied to build a 12-storey block of flats at Prewett Street, near St Mary Redcliffe Church.

Bristol City Council planners will make a decision on Wednesday.

The Bristol Civic Society said if the pub was kept it would maintain a "tangible link" to the area's history.

The council's conservation department also said an "adequate justification" as to why the buildings structure would not be preserved "had not been provided".

Concerns were raised by residents regarding increased traffic congestion, demand for on-street parking and the scale of the building.

Image copyright The Bush Consultancy/Avison Young/Urban Tranquilli Image caption The development was scaled down from 12 storeys to four

Urban Tranquillity Developments said the plans included affordable housing, which would make up 20% of the flats available, and 50 cycle spaces.

However, no parking is included in the plans.

Historic England has supported the new planning application saying the proposals would not "adversely" affect the setting of the Grade I-listed St Mary Redcliffe Church.

Redcliffe was designated as a historic conservation area by the city council in 1976.