Image copyright Phillip Halling/Geograph Image caption William Mbanga taught at Rendcomb College near Cirencester

An ex-teacher who said "good morning squat queen" to a schoolgirl and sat on another girl's lap, can continue teaching, a misconduct panel has ruled.

William Mbanga, 42, was the director of sport at Rendcomb College from 1 May, 2014 until he resigned in 2018.

All nine allegations were admitted by Mr Mbanga but he disagreed that he should be banned from teaching.

The panel said he had shown "insight and remorse" and had reflected on his actions by doing safeguarding courses.

Evidence received by the professional misconduct panel heard Mr Mbanga sat on a female pupil's lap for about five seconds so the class could see a Youtube video on a laptop.

This left the student with "nightmares" and "afraid" of seeing him around the school, which is a co-ed boarding school near Cirencester.

He also told a group of female pupils to "stop advertising" when they were doing "army crawls" on their fronts during a PE lesson.

Mr Mbanga told another girl "you're not just a pretty face" after she answered a question outside the school's sports centre.

Image copyright South China Morning Post/Getty Images Image caption An army crawl involves moving along the ground using your arms and shoulders

During the disciplinary process, the report detailing the panel's findings said Mr Mbanga admitted the incident happened but claimed it had been a "light hearted" comment.

The panel said Mr Mbanga "had shown insight and remorse for his actions, demonstrated by him attending a safeguarding and protecting children course specific to sport through UK coaching, which he found to be 'extremely thought-provoking and enlightening'."

He had also spent "considerable time" re-reading the school's staff code of conduct and had also written proposals for the school on safeguarding best practice for sport and PE to help guide himself and colleagues in the future.

The panel's decision maker, Dawn Dandy, said in the report: "In my judgement, the insight and remorse shown means that there is little risk of the repetition of this behaviour."