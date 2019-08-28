Image copyright John Nation Image caption John Nation spotted the Flower Thrower protester image on the side of the block

A concrete block bearing a Banksy-style stencil has been removed by a council amid suggestions it is the real thing.

The block, which was holding up temporary traffic lights in Bristol, has what one expert thinks is a Banksy on its side.

John Nation, who runs street art tours, said he recognised the elusive artist's famous Flower Thrower protester.

The city council said it had removed the block until its authenticity can be confirmed.

Mr Nation said: "I was strolling to my street art tours meeting spot when I came across the block.

"I had to look twice, it looked a very familiar image. I think possibly it has been on this concrete block for anywhere between 15 to 20 years.

"It's either been in storage in a depot or been out on the streets. Maybe nobody had seen it."

Image caption The council has now removed the concrete block until the artwork's authenticity is confirmed

Mr Nation says there are indications it could be an original Banksy.

"First of all there's the test spray spot, some over spray on the edges - signs it was rushed.

"It's also a good representation of his work, looking faded and not of a high standard quality-wise. Usually fakes are noticeably derivative and lacking detail."

A council spokesman said: "Efforts have been made to try and establish whether or not the artwork in question is by Banksy.

"In the meantime, the concrete block in question has been removed from its previous location to ensure its presence causes no safety or traffic management issues in the area.''