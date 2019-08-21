Police officer 'severely injured' during arrest in Bristol
A police officer has sustained severe facial injuries while attempting to detain a suspect during a chase in Bristol.
Officers approached a "suspicious" vehicle in Kensington Road, Staple Hill just after 19:00 BST on Tuesday, Avon and Somerset Police said.
Three men in the car got out and ran off, and one officer chased a man along a footpath off Acacia Road.
While attempting to detain him, the officer was injured.
A force spokesman said the officer is in a stable condition in hospital but will require facial surgery.
A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.
A 37-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.
Police said a quantity of suspected Class A drugs and other items including cash and mobile phones have been recovered from the scene
The suspects' car has also been seized.
A cordon remains in place around the footpath while the investigation continues.