Image caption A cordon remains in place around the footpath on Acacia Road while the investigation continues

A police officer has sustained severe facial injuries while attempting to detain a suspect during a chase in Bristol.

Officers approached a "suspicious" vehicle in Kensington Road, Staple Hill just after 19:00 BST on Tuesday, Avon and Somerset Police said.

Three men in the car got out and ran off, and one officer chased a man along a footpath off Acacia Road.

While attempting to detain him, the officer was injured.

A force spokesman said the officer is in a stable condition in hospital but will require facial surgery.

A 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of possession with intent to supply a Class A drug.

A 37-year-old man was also arrested on suspicion of being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.

Police said a quantity of suspected Class A drugs and other items including cash and mobile phones have been recovered from the scene

The suspects' car has also been seized.

A cordon remains in place around the footpath while the investigation continues.