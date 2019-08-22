Bristol

Gold ring stolen from man having seizure in Bristol

  • 22 August 2019
CCTV Image copyright Avon and Somerset Police
Image caption The theft happened on 7 July but CCTV pictures of the theft have only just been made public

A man having a seizure had a gold ring stolen from him as he lay on the ground.

The man had left a nightclub in the Anchor Road area of Bristol when he collapsed and was approached by several men who took his ring.

Police said the man only noticed the ring - which they said had sentimental value - was gone as he was recovering.

The theft happened early on 7 July but police have only just released CCTV images to try to identify the thieves.

Avon and Somerset Police urged anyone who recognised the men to contact them.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites