Gold ring stolen from man having seizure in Bristol
A man having a seizure had a gold ring stolen from him as he lay on the ground.
The man had left a nightclub in the Anchor Road area of Bristol when he collapsed and was approached by several men who took his ring.
Police said the man only noticed the ring - which they said had sentimental value - was gone as he was recovering.
The theft happened early on 7 July but police have only just released CCTV images to try to identify the thieves.
Avon and Somerset Police urged anyone who recognised the men to contact them.