Image copyright Feeder Estates LLP Image caption The new secondary school and sixth form will help address a coming shortfall of places in Bristol

Plans for a new secondary school for 1,600 pupils are part of a series of proposals for land close to Bristol Temple Meads railway station.

Oasis Academy Temple Quarter will be run by Oasis Community Learning which already operate eight city schools.

Plans also include 367 homes with 20% described as "affordable", and homes for 841 university students.

It is part of the regeneration of the Silverthorne Lane, a development to the east of Temple Quarter.

Oasis Academy Trust said it will help address an "acute" shortfall of places in the city.

Image copyright Feeder Estates LLP Image caption The Temple Quarter development is on land close to Bristol Temple Meads railway station

The planning application includes outline proposals for a new academic and office building to be developed by The University of Bristol.

It will provide a mix of commercial and academic functions, complementing the nearby Temple Quarter Campus being delivered by the university.

Ally Eynon, from Oasis Academy, said the plans were a "major step forward" for the central east area of Bristol where there is an "acute need for places".

She said it would be holding a series of meetings "to set out our vision for the school".

"We are now very hopeful that planning permission will be granted so that we can get on with building a fantastic new centre of learning for the city's young people."