Image copyright Google Image caption The existing Cumberland Basin system features bridges and flyovers built in the 1960s

A public consultation on the redevelopment of a major road system in the centre of Bristol has begun.

Three proposed schemes to change the Cumberland Basin area have been unveiled by Bristol City Council.

They would create a "simpler, less intrusive road network" and allow space for new homes, shops and green spaces, the council said.

All the schemes include demolishing the current Plimsoll swing bridge and the elevated sections of the road network.

The Cumberland Basin, which links Hotwells and Spike Island and the A4 and A370, features bridges and flyovers built in the 1960s.

It is estimated that work costing at least £40m would be required for it to remain in use.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said: "We have a real opportunity to rethink the ageing infrastructure in the Western Harbour area and create a new area for homes, including much-needed affordable homes.

"We want to unlock new business, leisure facilities, open and green space too, while at the same time protecting the heritage assets in this historic area."

People are being asked to give feedback on the following three options:

Western

Image copyright Bristol City Council Image caption The Western proposal would include a new bridge across the River Avon

This would create a new road on the Ashton Court side of the River Avon between the Portishead rail line and the river. The dual carriageway Plimsoll swing bridge and all elevated road structures in Hotwells and Spike Island would be demolished, along with the elevated bridges crossing the river.

Eastern

Image copyright Bristol City Council Image caption The Eastern proposal would include a new four-lane bridge across the Cumberland Basin

The existing Merchants Road bridge would be replaced by a new four-lane bridge across the basin and a new bridge crossing over the River Avon. A new junction would be created with the A370 Jessop Underpass and A3029 Brunel Way. The Plimsoll swing bridge and elevated road structures would be demolished, along with the elevated bridges crossing the river.

Hybrid

Image copyright Bristol City Council

This proposal would create a new road on the western bank of the River Avon, accessed via a new bridge. It would also include a new bridge connecting Bedminster to Spike Island.

The Plimsoll swing bridge and elevated road structures would be demolished, along with the elevated bridges.

The consultation ends on Sunday 15 September 2019.