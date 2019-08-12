Longwell Green crash driver dies after collision with wall
- 12 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A driver died after colliding with a brick wall near a supermarket.
Police said the man's Vauxhall Corsa struck the wall after going straight over a mini roundabout.
The incident occurred at 03:10 BST on Sunday in Craven Way, Bristol, near the Asda supermarket. The road was closed while an investigation was carried out, and re-opened at 09:00 on Monday.
Avon and Somerset police confirmed the driver received emergency treatment at the scene but died shortly afterwards.