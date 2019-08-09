Bristol

Bristol Harbour: Underwater search for missing teenager

  • 9 August 2019
Search at Bristol Harbour Image copyright Avon fire and rescue
Image caption Emergency services are searching the harbour after the teenager disappeared under the water

An underwater search is taking place for a teenager who got into difficulty in Bristol Harbour.

Emergency crews were called to Prince Street in the city centre at 23:15 BST on Thursday.

Police said the boy, 17, had gone into the water to retrieve a ball. He was seen getting into difficulty before disappearing beneath the surface.

A search, including the coastguard helicopter, was called off at 02:00 BST but has since resumed.

