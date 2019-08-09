Image caption Mark Hamill said the Darth Vader balloon had "raised his spirits"

Luke Skywalker actor Mark Hamill has hailed the uplifting impact of a Darth Vader hot air balloon.

Hamill, who plays Vader's son in Star Wars, posted on social media after spotting a video from the Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

He said the giant balloon of Vader's mask had "raised his spirits" after a "horrible, no good, terrible week", adding "thanks dad".

The event organisers hailed Hamill's comment as a "legendary moment".

The Star Wars villain was brought to Bristol for the first time since it was built following a crowdfunding campaign.

It was the highlight of the first mass ascent of the four-day fiesta in Ashton Court, Bristol, on Thursday.

Organisers tweeted a reply to Hamill, which said: "We're sorry to hear you've had a bad week, but you've just made our week! Search your feelings, you know it to be true!"

The balloon fiesta runs until Sunday, although organisers have had to scale back the number of planned mass ascents because of severe weather warnings.

