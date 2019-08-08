Bristol Balloon Fiesta: Darth Vader balloon leads mass ascent
A mass ascent of hot air balloons has taken to the skies over Bristol as the city's annual Balloon Fiesta gets under way.
Featuring a range of different shaped balloons, the ascent included one of Star Wars villain Darth Vader.
Dozens of balloons headed over the city towards the Clifton Suspension Bridge, after the ascent began at 06:30 BST.
Organisers brought the ascent forward by 24 hours, due to predicted strong winds on Friday and Saturday.
The nightglows planned for Thursday and Saturday evenings are still scheduled to take place, a spokesman said.
