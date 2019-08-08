Image copyright Aaron Sims (aaronpjsims) Image caption Photographer Aaron Sims saw the opportunity for this photo as he travelled in another hot air balloon at a higher altitude

"It's a different view of a landmark - no-one considers what it looks like from above."

The image of a hot air balloon above the motorway interchange at Almondsbury in Gloucestershire was taken by photographer Aaron Sims ahead of this year's Bristol International Balloon Fiesta.

More than 130 balloons are expected to take to the skies over the city during the next four days - weather permitting.

The theme of this year's fiesta - the 41st - is "Bristol icons".

'Luck and timing'

The fiesta is a popular event for photographers, who work hard to capture the iconic colour and activity on camera.

The interchange picture was a combination of "luck and exceptional timing", Mr Sims said.

"It's a unique photo and miles different to anything I'll ever take again," he said. "That opportunity won't come round again."

Image copyright Aaron Sims (aaronpjsims) Image caption This photo "captures what the balloon fiesta is all about" said photographer Aaron Sims

Image copyright Sion Hannuna/Shutterstock Image caption Photographer Sion Hannuna said this picture is recognisable as both Bristol and the International Balloon Fiesta

Image copyright Sion Hannuna/Shutterstock Image caption Sion captured the reaction of the crowds gathered to watch the last mass ascent of last year's fiesta

Shutterstock photographer Sion Hannuna took the two photographs above at the same time during the last mass ascent of the 2018 balloon fiesta.

They include a shot of hot air balloons floating over the Clifton Suspension Bridge, and watching crowds at the Clifton Observatory.

He used a camera on a heavy tripod to take the bridge shot automatically with a timer, and a hand-held camera to capture the crowd reaction.

"I go over the bridge every day and think it's a very special place that people take for granted." he said.

"People talk about the Golden Gate Bridge, but that pales in comparison to the Suspension Bridge, I think."

Image copyright Richimal Photography Image caption It is a uniquely Bristol event, said Rich Carter

Image copyright Richimal Photography Image caption The early morning ascent is a fantastic opportunity for photography, said Rich Carter

Image copyright Richimal Photography Image caption Rich Carter photographed balloons tethered outside Bristol Cathedral

Early morning ascents are the most beautiful, according to photographer Rich Carter.

"Even when you have that awful 4am start, if you can put that behind you, it's a peaceful and tranquil part of the day," he said.

"As a Bristolian, the fiesta is part of my life. I'm almost the same age as the event; I used to take my first camera there when I was eight or nine and went with my parents.

"It makes everybody happy."

Image copyright Andrew Coleman/Shutterstock Image caption Andrew Coleman took this picture - of a dog pursuing a microlight aircraft - from the ground

Andrew Coleman likes to capture on camera the fun and humour at the fiesta.

As an aerospace engineer, he was delighted to get a shot of a dog-shaped balloon looming over a small microlight aircraft.

"When I saw that I just had to try to get an image of it," he said. "It's a good example of the fun images you can find at the fiesta."

All the photographers agree that choosing the right location and assessing the weather conditions are key to getting good photographs.

But with rain and winds forecast for this year's event, that could prove more challenging than usual.

The Bristol International Balloon Fiesta runs until Sunday.