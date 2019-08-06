Image caption Bristol University introduced the emergency alert scheme at the start of this academic year

An alerts service launched in the wake of a string of suicides at a university has been used 36 times in its first year.

Twelve Bristol University students are believed to have taken their own lives in the past three years.

In response to criticism of its wellbeing practices, it launched a service for parents to be contacted if concerns about a student arose.

A spokesman said 94% of students had signed up to the service.

The Emergency Response Protocol allows the university to contact parents or another nominated person when there are "significant concerns" about a student.

Students give consent for the person to be contacted, but can withdraw permission at any time.

Student services director Mark Ames said it had been used in cases of serious physical injury, such as self-harm, or instances where a student had not been seen in their halls of residence for some time.

He said the early involvement of a parent, friend or guardian could "hugely benefit" those experiencing difficulties.

It would also help to "tackle any issues before they evolve into a more difficult or complex situation," he said.

Image copyright Family photograph Image caption Ben Murray died in May 2018

The scheme was introduced following calls from the family of 19-year-old Ben Murray, who died in May 2018, for rule changes so parents can be told if students are struggling.

Nine Bristol student deaths have been recorded as suicide in the past three years.

An inquest into the death of a tenth student is still to take place and two further inquests returned narrative verdicts.

The University of Bristol Students' Union declined to comment on the scheme.